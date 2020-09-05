Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19 And Halts Production Of “The Batman”



Lest you think that the Coronavirus pandemic is in any way behind us, due to film productions restarting and some movie theaters opening up (as well as a certain blockbuster hitting screens), some recent news came as a reminder to the contrary. A few days ago, it was reported that production on The Batman had been halted due to a positive COVID-19 test. Initially, we didn’t know who, so there was speculation about whether it was a member of the cast or the crew, but soon it came out that it was, in fact, star Robert Pattinson, shocking many and pausing the making of the flick.

Variety has some more details, including the confirmation that The Batman production is on pause and is not shooting without its star. The movie will wait for Pattinson to test negative before starting up again. There’s a definite irony to the actor testing positive for the virus while he co-stars in Tenet, which some audiences members are braving the illness to go out and see.

Obviously, Pattinson’s health is more important than any film, so keep that in mind, especially if anyone starts fretting about if it’ll make its 2021 release date, but this does serve as a reminder of how tentative any attempt to get back to normal really is. COVID-19 is hardly done with us, so even with a blockbuster movie presumably taking every precaution possible, something like this can still happen…

Here’s a bit from the Variety article:

Production on “The Batman” continues to be on pause after Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Variety previously reported that shooting on the film had resumed without Pattinson, citing a story in the Daily Mail. However, studio insiders denied that report.

Crew members are still doing construction work on sets and props at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, U.K., but people on the film team who were in contact with Pattinson are quarantining. The production is still doing contact tracing. It is unlikely that shooting will re-commence until the roughly two-week quarantine period ends.

It is also unclear if Pattinson has symptoms of the disease or if he is asymptomatic. Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, did not confirm that the star had tested positive and would only say that a member of the production had coronavirus.

(Source: Variety)