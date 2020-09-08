Trailer Drops For The Remake Of “Rebecca”



Leave it to an audacious filmmaker like Ben Wheatley to put forth a new adaptation of the novel Rebecca here in 2020. Obviously, the most famous adaptation is the Alfred Hitchcock version from 1940, which might have intimidated many a storyteller. Not Wheatley, who has his version coming to Netflix in late October. In advance of the movie dropping next month, a first Trailer has debuted, showcasing the look and style that the unique director is bringing to the project, as well as his leads Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas. You can see that Trailer at the bottom of this post, but first…yes, you guessed correctly. We’re going to discuss it a little bit!

The film is a mix of drama and thriller, made famous by Hitchcock’s adaptation of the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. The official synopsis is as follows: “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), REBECCA is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.” Wheatley directs a screenplay by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Joining Hammer, James, and Scott Thomas in the case are the likes of Ann Dowd, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and more. Laurie Rose handles the cinematography, while the score is by Clint Mansell.

Judging by the Trailer, this looks like a new and really interesting take on the story. Ben Wheatley is nothing if not a dynamic filmmaker, and the visuals here, alongside the score, really pop. Throw in what seems like a perfectly cast main trio in Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas (not to mention strong production values), and Netflix may well have an under the radar player on their hands here. We’ll know more next month, as it has a release date of October 21st planned, but this is a very promising first look at something that wasn’t really on my radar previously…

Here now is the Trailer for Rebecca:

Stay tuned for more on Rebecca between now and its late October release date!