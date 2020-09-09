“Dune” Reveals Itself With An Epic Trailer



Despite the presence of an A-list cast and crew, yours truly has been skeptical about Dune for a while, both in terms of its awards possibilities, as well as just its overall chance of success. The novel is a hard one to adapt, the David Lynch film version we got was a huge misfire, and it just seems ripe for turning into a boondoggle. However, Warner Bros. just released their First Trailer for the new version today, coming from Denis Villeneuve, and it looks really good. Perhaps this one, the first of a two part story (which is probably crucial to telling the tale well) can actually pull it off? Check out the Trailer at the end of this post…

The movie is a science fiction epic. This is the official description from Warner Bros.: “Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the “Star Wars” franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Avengers: Endgame”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” HBO’s “Euphoria”), Chang Chen (“Mr. Long,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Dark Knight”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Netflix’s “Sex Education”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”). Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert. Behind the scenes, Villeneuve reteamed with two-time Oscar-nominated production designer Patrice Vermette (“Arrival,” “Sicario,” “The Young Victoria”), two-time Oscar-nominated editor Joe Walker (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival,” “12 Years a Slave”), two-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert (“First Man,” “Blade Runner 2049”), and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer (“Blade Runner 2049”). He also collaborated for the first time with Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (“Lion,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”); three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer

Jacqueline West (“The Revenant,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Quills”) and co-costume designer Bob Morgan; and stunt coordinator Tom Struthers (“The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception”). Oscar-winning and multiple Oscar-nominated composer Hans Zimmer (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Inception,” “Gladiator,” “The Lion King”) is creating the score. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present “Dune.” The film is slated to be released in theaters on December 18, 2020.” As you can see, the cast and crew here are absolutely top notch.

Even with my skepticism, this looks impressive. Villeneuve has a distinctive look he’s bringing to the story, immediately making it feel unique. Timothée Chalamet seems like an engaging lead, which is also clutch here. Overall, it just looks like the sort of sci-fi we don’t get that often anymore. Now, can it be an Academy Award player? Below the line seems like a sure thing, but in the major categories like Best Picture and Best Director? That still seems like a long shot to me, but hey, this Trailer did wonders to help its standing, so if the final product does that as well? Anything is possible then. Give it a look and sit tight for its intended theatrical release date of December 18th.

Here now is the Trailer for Dune:

Stay tuned for more on Dune throughout the year!