A Teaser Trailer Wandered On To Our Screens This Week For "Nomadland"
Fri, Sep 11 2020

A Teaser Trailer Wandered On To Our Screens This Week For “Nomadland”

By: Joey Magidson


Sometimes, a Trailer doesn’t have to do much. If it only gives you a taste of what’s to come…well, it’s a Teaser Trailer, but it’s also whetting your appetite. Earlier in the week, we got just such a Teaser, and it’s for a major Academy Award contender in Nomadland coming from Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. This big time Oscar player is going to be at just about every fall film festival this season, so it’s certainly one to watch. Obviously, prestige fare like this is going to be on our radar, even without a Teaser. Still, this one does the trick in a really subtle way. You can see the Teaser Trailer for the flick below, so read on and check it out…

The movie is an intimate drama and character study. This is the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures: “Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.” Zhao writes and directs, with Joshua James Richards providing the cinematography, as well as Ludovico Einaudi composing the score. Rounding out the cast is David Strathairn.

Even though it runs less than a minute, this really does give you a great sense of what the movie is going to be about. It will be a vehicle for Frances McDormand, but more than anything else, another deep character study from Chloé Zhao. Festival audiences will be seeing the film very soon, so that will clear up whether or not it’s the big time awards player it seems to be, but everything is pointing towards yes…

Here now is the Teaser Trailer for Nomadland:

Stay tuned for more on Nomadland throughout the season!

