“Nomadland” Takes The Top Prize At The Venice Film Festival



The first major award of 2020, and in particular, the 2020 fall film festival season, has now been given out. The Venice Film Festival announced their prize winners, with the top prize, known as the Golden Lion, going to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland. This cements the movie as an early player, though it’s obviously still early. However, taking the Golden Lion is an excellent feather in its cap, as well as something to build on in the months to come. In all likelihood, this is only the first bit of feting for the flick. Read on to see all of the award winners out of Venice…

In addition to Nomadland’s big win, the most notable prize, in terms of the Academy Awards and award season in general, was Vanessa Kirby taking the Volpi Cup (which is their Best Actress category) for her powerful turn in Pieces Of a Woman. In fact, this weekend also saw Netflix acquire the movie, so we could be seeing Kirby be a player in Actress this year. Either way, the film was able to increase its profile, that’s for sure.

Here are all of the Venice winners:

Golden Lion

Nomadland

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

Nuevo Orden; dir: Michel Franco

Silver Lion, Best Director

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wife Of A Spy

Volpi Cup, Best Actress

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Volpe Cup Best Actor

Pierfrancesco Favino, Padrenostro

Best Screenplay

Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple

Special Jury Prize

Dear Comrades, dir: Andrei Konchalovsky

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Roohollah Zamani, Sun Children

HORIZONS

Best Film

The Wasteland; dir: Ahmad Bahrami

Best Director

Lav Diazn Genus Pan

Special Jury Prize

Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa

Best Actress

Khansa Batma, Zanka Contact

Best Actor

Yahya Mahayni, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Best Screenplay

Pietro Castellitto, I Predatori

Best Short Film

Entre Tú Y Milagros, dir: Mariana Saffon

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film

Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa

Stay tuned for more on the festival season!