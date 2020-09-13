“Nomadland” Takes The Top Prize At The Venice Film Festival
The first major award of 2020, and in particular, the 2020 fall film festival season, has now been given out. The Venice Film Festival announced their prize winners, with the top prize, known as the Golden Lion, going to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland. This cements the movie as an early player, though it’s obviously still early. However, taking the Golden Lion is an excellent feather in its cap, as well as something to build on in the months to come. In all likelihood, this is only the first bit of feting for the flick. Read on to see all of the award winners out of Venice…
In addition to Nomadland’s big win, the most notable prize, in terms of the Academy Awards and award season in general, was Vanessa Kirby taking the Volpi Cup (which is their Best Actress category) for her powerful turn in Pieces Of a Woman. In fact, this weekend also saw Netflix acquire the movie, so we could be seeing Kirby be a player in Actress this year. Either way, the film was able to increase its profile, that’s for sure.
Here are all of the Venice winners:
Golden Lion
Nomadland
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
Nuevo Orden; dir: Michel Franco
Silver Lion, Best Director
Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wife Of A Spy
Volpi Cup, Best Actress
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Volpe Cup Best Actor
Pierfrancesco Favino, Padrenostro
Best Screenplay
Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple
Special Jury Prize
Dear Comrades, dir: Andrei Konchalovsky
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Roohollah Zamani, Sun Children
HORIZONS
Best Film
The Wasteland; dir: Ahmad Bahrami
Best Director
Lav Diazn Genus Pan
Special Jury Prize
Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa
Best Actress
Khansa Batma, Zanka Contact
Best Actor
Yahya Mahayni, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Best Screenplay
Pietro Castellitto, I Predatori
Best Short Film
Entre Tú Y Milagros, dir: Mariana Saffon
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film
Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa
Stay tuned for more on the festival season!