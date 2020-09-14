Netflix Brings The Teaser Trailer For “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” To Court

Last night, during Sunday Night Football, Netflix debuted our first look at one of the year’s biggest award hopefuls. Yes, we finally got to see Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 in action. The project has been in development for years, with directors attached to Sorkin’s script that included Paul Greengrass, Steven Spielberg, and Ben Stiller. Now, Sorkin has gotten it over the finish line, Netflix acquired it as one of their Oscar players, and a Teaser Trailer has been released. The Academy may find this one hard to resist, but more on that below, as well as your look at the Teaser itself.

The film is a dramatization of the infamous true life events. This is the official synopsis and cast announcement from Netflix: “THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING. What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. Written and directed by Academy Award®-Winner Aaron Sorkin starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.” Sorkin’s cast also includes Max Adler, Caitlin FitzGerald, Ben Shenkman, and many more. Daniel Pemberton provides the score, while the cinematography is by Phedon Papamichael.

Looking at this Teaser, it’s clear that this is going to be powerful stuff. If it’s as good as it looks, Oscar is almost certain to come calling. This seems for all the world like an across the board contender, with a host of acting possibilities, nomination wise, in addition to the likely categories of Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay (for Sorkin). Don’t sleep on Sorkin in Best Director, either, not to mention the below the line categories. If it can be a tech player, then it really will threaten for a Picture win. That’s hard to tell now, but it clearly has big aspirations. It hits Netflix in October and I can’t wait…

Here now is the Teaser Trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7:

Stay tuned for more on The Trial of the Chicago 7 between now and its October 16th release date!