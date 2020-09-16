“The Mandalorian” Gets An Exciting Season Two Trailer!



When The Mandalorian came to Disney+ last year, it was, arguably, a shock to most how great it was. Sure, there was no doubt that Disney and Lucasfilm would waste no expense in their first true live-action television venture (not to mention a flagship Disney+ streamer) being top notch. Hell, even the Emmys noticed, nominating the show for Best Drama. Now, with all eyes on a second season, The Mandalorian has not just revealed a late October release date, but dropped a Trailer for Season Two. Take a look at the bottom of this post for more of Mando and his little green companion…

For those who aren’t aware, the show follows an unnamed bounty hunter on his adventures across the galaxy. Last season, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) came across The Child (affectionately known as Baby Yoda), and opted to become its protector. This season, that continues, as the plot description from Disney states: “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.”

Continuing the look and feel of last season, this Trailer ups the ante. The stakes appear raised, with new locations, big risks, and what seems like an even bigger sense of fun. Folks will undoubtedly still fawn over The Child, but watching the western vibes of the show evolve may well prove to be an even bigger selling point. October 30th is a month and a half away, so get ready!

Here now is the Trailer for Season Two of The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th!