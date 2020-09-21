Emmy Winners Include ‘Watchmen,’ Zendaya, And A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweep



Last night, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were held, obviously under much different circumstances than normal. Conducted virtually, it was a sign of the COVID-19 times, but more or less went off without a hitch. Plus, as a general rule, people seem rather pleased with the winners. There was Schitt’s Creek pulling a sweep and becoming the first ever series to win every major comedy award in a year, including of course Best Comedy Series. There was Succession taking Best Drama Series, while Watchmen expectedly dominated the Best Limited Series field. Plus, there were even surprises, like Zendaya pulling an upset win for Best Actress in a Drama Series (for Euphoria). Overall, it seemed like a night of celebrations, which we’ve definitely needed in a big way…

Here are all of your Emmy winners for 2020:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) (WINNER)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Directing for a Drama Series

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Benjamin Caron

“The Crown,” “Cri de Coeur” (Netflix)

Jessica Hobbs

“Homeland,” “Prisoners of War” (Showtime)

Lesli Linka Glatter

“The Morning Show,” “The Interview” (Apple TV Plus)

Mimi Leder

“Ozark,” “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Alik Sakharov

“Ozark,” “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (Netflix)

Ben Semanoff

Andrij Parekh “Succession,” “Hunting” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Succession,” “This Is Not for Tears” (HBO)

Mark Mylod

Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” “Bad Choice Road” (AMC)

Thomas Schnauz

“Better Call Saul,” “Bagman” (AMC)

Gordon Smith

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Peter Morgan

“Ozark,” “All In” (Netflix)

Chris Mundy

“Ozark,” “Boss Fight” (Netflix)

John Shiban

“Ozark,” “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Miki Johnson

“Succession,” “This Is Not for Tears” (HBO) (WINNER)

Jesse Armstrong

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Competition Program

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) (WINNER)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO) (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) (WINNER)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) (WINNER)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Find a Way” (Hulu)

Lynn Shelton

“Normal People,” “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Lenny Abrahamson

“Unorthodox” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Maria Schrader

“Watchmen,” “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (HBO)

Nicole Kassell

“Watchmen,” “Little Fear of Lightning” (HBO)

Steph Green

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Stephen Williams

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Mrs. America,” “Shirley” (FX Networks)

Tanya Barfield

“Normal People,” “Episode 3” (Hulu)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch

“Unbelievable,” “Episode 1” (Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman

“Unorthodox,” “Part 1” (Netflix)

Anna Winger

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO) (WINNER)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”) (WINNER)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Variety Talk Series

“Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) (WINNER)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Directing for a Comedy Series

“The Great,” “The Great” [Pilot] (Hulu)

Matt Shakman

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)

Daniel Palladino

“Modern Family,” “Finale Part 2” (ABC)

Gail Mancuso

“Ramy,” “Miakhalifa.mov” (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending” (Pop TV) (WINNER)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy

“Will & Grace,” “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

James Burrows

Writing for a Comedy Series

“The Good Place,” “Whenever You’re Ready” (NBC)

Michael Schur

“The Great,” “The Great” (Hulu)

Tony McNamara

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending” (Pop TV) (WINNER)

Daniel Levy

“Schitt’s Creek,” “The Presidential Suite” (Pop TV)

David West Read

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Collaboration” (FX Networks)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Ghosts” (FX Networks)

Paul Simms

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “On the Run” (FX Networks)

Stefani Robinson

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Congrats to the winners!