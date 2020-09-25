Disney Pushes Nearly All Of Their Remaining Slate To 2021!



In case you missed it earlier in the week, some big news dropped, with Disney basically punting on the year 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Given how movie theaters are still largely closed in the major American markets like Los Angeles and New York City, this is totally understandable. Still, it’s a huge blow to theaters, as well as impacting the awards season. Not only has blockbusters like Marvel Cinematic Universe efforts Black Widow and Eternals suffered this fate, but Oscar hopefuls like Deep Water and West Side Story. They’re all 2021 releases now. Read on for more about this big shift by Disney…

According to Variety, not only have those above titles moved, but titles like Death on the Nile has switched its date as well. Interestingly, Soul is sticking with its November 20th date, which could signal a potential move to Disney+ as well, in some manner. You can see what their 2020 and 2021 schedule below, but it sure looks like Disney is planning to focus on next year, when hopefully we’ve finally put the Coronavirus behind us. Here’s hoping, at least.

Here’s the new Disney slate, coming from the report:

2020

“The Empty Man” — Oct. 23

“Soul” — Nov. 20

“Free Guy” — Dec. 11

“Death on the Nile” — Dec. 18

2021

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” — Jan. 22

“The King’s Man” — Feb. 12

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — March 12

“Bob’s Burgers” — April 9

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” — April 23

“Black Widow” — May 7

“Cruella” — May 28

“Luca” — June 18

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — July 9

“Jungle Cruise” — July 30

“Deep Water” — Aug. 13

“Beatles Get Back” — Aug. 27

“The Last Duel” — Oct. 15

“Eternals” — Nov. 5

“West Side Story” — Dec. 10

(Source: Variety)