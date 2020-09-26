A Full Trailer Showcases The Captivating Nature Of “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Earlier in the week, Netflix dropped a new Trailer for one of their biggest awards players in The Trial of the Chicago 7. This came right after the film screened for the first time, for a select group of writers, including yours truly. I’ll talk more about the quality of the movie below, but it’s phenomenal and incredibly timely. So, they obviously hit at that in this Trailer, which should excite any cinephile, along with Oscar buffs. It’s going to be a player, that’s for sure. Read on for more, and of course at the bottom of the post you’ll be able to see the new Trailer for yourself, too.

Once again, the film is a dramatization of the infamous true life events. This is the official synopsis and cast announcement from Netflix: “THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING. What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. Written and directed by Academy Award®-Winner Aaron Sorkin starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.” Sorkin’s cast also includes Max Adler, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Shenkman, and many more. Daniel Pemberton provides the score, while the cinematography is by Phedon Papamichael.

Having seen the movie, I can vouch for it being amazing and an across the board Academy Award contender. Look for it to get into Best Picture without much of a problem. In terms of the Trailer, it hits on all of the aspects of the flick that are going to prove so effective when the world sees it next month (Netflix is dropping it in mid October, after a select theater run beforehand). Aaron Sorkin and company have achieved something special. The Trailer showcases it, the final product sure does showcase it, and soon, audiences and voters will find out the same.

Here now is the new Trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on The Trial of the Chicago 7 between now and its October 16th date to drop on Netflix!