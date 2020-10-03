MGM And Universal Push “No Time To Die” To 2021



James Bond continues to not be immune to the Coronavirus. After all, no one is, as we’ve learned over these last many months. Yesterday, word came down that MGM and Universal had decided to again delay the release of No Time to Die, the newest Bond outing, as well as Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007. The film had initially benn a spring release, before getting pushed to Thanksgiving time. Now, it’s back in the spring, but in 2021. Cross the movie off of your Academy Award predictions (mainly in Best Original Song and the tech categories), at least for this year, ladies and gentlemen. Read on for more…

According to Variety, producers on the Bond flick opted out of 2020, presumably due to theaters not being nearly open enough to support the blockbuster. With uncertainty about what the landscape will look like in November, as well as with COVID-19 still a major threat, a delay to next year, and specifically April 2nd, seems rather prudent. Of course, it’s disappointing for 007 fans, as well as Oscar enthusiasts, but it’s the smart play. COVID doesn’t care that we like the spy, after all.

Here’s some of their report:

“No Time to Die,” the latest James Bond installment, will be postponed until next year, the filmmakers announced Friday.

The film, starring Daniel Craig in his final stint as the agent formerly known as 007, is expected to hit theaters April 2, 2021, a year later than initially planned. Curiously, “No Time to Die” is now set to open the same weekend as “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9.” Universal, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the Bond film internationally.

Back in March, “No Time to Die” was the first major tentpole to shift its release date before the global health crisis caused by coronavirus could even be classified as a pandemic. After its first delay, the movie was set to premiere in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and in North America on Nov. 20.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die,’ the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” the filmmakers said in a statement. “We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year.”



(Source: Variety)