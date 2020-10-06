Trailer For “Minari” Showcases Another Potential Oscar Player



Lost in the shuffle a bit last week, A24 dropped a Trailer for one of their big Academy Award hopefuls this year. Plus, it’s a movie that actually seems to still be coming out, which is an achievement these days! Yes, those who weren’t at the Sundance Film Festival have finally been able to see a bit of Minari, a possible awards player here in 2020. The Trailer highlights, among other things, why so many think this is going to be a potentially big deal, Oscar wise. You can see it below, of course, but first…a little bit of discussion is in order!

The film is a drama, which premiered to rave reviews earlier on in the year at Sundance. The synopsis is as follows: “Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in 1969 in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother and the story then takes place over the next couple of years.” The cast is led by Steven Yeun, with other members including Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Yuh-Jung Youn. Lee Isaac Chung writes and directs, with cinematography from Lachlan Milne, while Emile Mosseri composes the score.

Going by this Trailer, Minari is going to be a flick that tugs at your heartstrings. That could prove irresistible to voters, especially ones desperate to escape from the current troubles of the world. Audiences back at Park City certainly felt this way, so it’s no secret that A24 has high hopes for this one. A still to be determined release date may give some pause, but releasing a Trailer is a sign that the distributor is committed to getting it out this year, in one form or another. From the looks of it, we may well want to thank them for that…

Here now is the Trailer for Minari. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on Minari!

(Photos courtesy of A24)