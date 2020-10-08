Netflix Releases A First Teaser Trailer For David Fincher’s “Mank”



Moments ago, Netflix dropped a Teaser Trailer for Mank, one of their prime awards vehicles for 2020. An epic looking film, it certainly seems like it will stand out from the pack, especially when movies of this size and scope have almost entirely shifted into 2021 and even 2022, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Of course, Netflix is one of the few who can circumvent COVID-19 with their streaming platform, so David Fincher’s Mank is not a dream for next year, but a reality for this winter. You can see the Teaser Trailer at the end of this post, but first…a bit of discussion!

The movie is a biopic and drama, as seen through Fincher’s distinct eyes. The brief synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. MANK is directed by David Fincher.” In short, this is crack for cinephiles. Fincher directs a screenplay his late father Jack Fincher, with the rest of the cast including Joseph Cross, among many more. Erik Messerschmidt contributes the black and white cinematography, while frequent Fincher collaborators like editor Kirk Baxter and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross return as well.

Mank sure looks like something special, if this Teaser is anything to go by. The visuals are stunning, the dialogue sings, Gary Oldman is perfect, and Fincher seems to be having the time of his life. It all adds up to something Oscar voters will almost assuredly eat up. In fact, it’s all so very juicy, let us all just watch it again and again until the flick comes out. Currently, the film will play in select theaters at some point in November, with a December 4th release date on Netflix.

Here now is the Teaser Trailer for Mank. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on Mank as the season progresses!

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)