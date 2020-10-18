Trailer For “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You’ Is A Treat For Fans And Newcomers Alike

A few days ago, a Trailer dropped for a documentary that music fans are going to want to pay attention to. It’s for the doc Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, the latest collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and Thom Zimny. This time, Zimny is capturing Springsteen and the E Street Band collaborating on a new studio album, over a five day period late last year. The result is special, whether in this Trailer of the film on the hole (which I was lucky enough to have been shown a few weeks ago). If you love Springsteen, this is one not to miss, but any music fan in general will want to see it. The Trailer is below, as per the usual…

The film is a documentary, described as such on IMDb: “Behind-the-scenes look at Springsteen’s creative process with full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, and never-before-seen archival material.” Apple includes the following bit: “A tribute to the E Street Band, rock ‘n’ roll, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen’s life, this documentary captures Bruce reflecting on love and loss while recording with his full band live in the studio for the first time since Born in the U.S.A.” Zimny directs a screenplay by Springsteen.

Having seen the movie, I can vouch for this Trailer giving you a good idea of what the documentary has in store for you. You get to see The Boss at his best, creating music. He’s reflective and retrospective, just as he’s been of late, again under Zimny’s watchful eye. Plus, the new album is phenomenal, so getting to hear it is a complete treat as well. Anyway, let the flick’s Trailer speak for itself now…

Here now is the Trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You:

Be sure to check out Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You when it hits Apple TV+ on Friday!

(Photos courtesy of Apple TV+)