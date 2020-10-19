Netflix Reveals A First Trailer For “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”



Another big Netflix contender has thrown off the curtain of mystery today, folks. Yes, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the cinematic adaptation of August Wilson’s beloved play, now has a Trailer attached to it. The vehicle for Viola Davis has long been considered an Oscar player, but following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, it’s received an added degree of prestige allure to it. That being said, this Trailer does suggest that awards contention was always in its future, no matter the context. You can see the Trailer in all its glory below, but first, a bit of discussion (as always) is in order, so let us dive right in!

The movie is a drama, adapted from the stage production of the same name. The official synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.” George C. Wolfe directs a screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on Wilson’s play. Supporting players include Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige, among others. Cinematography is by Tobias A. Schliessler, while the score comes from Branford Marsalis.

Trailer wise, this looks like an incredibly realized adaptation. Coming in December to Netflix, it certainly is going to be an Academy Award player, notably for Boseman and Davis, but the Production Design looks very much on point, too. So, does the streaming giant have another top tier player on their hands? It sure seems like it. Oscar voters may well flock to this one, though obviously a lot remains to be seen…

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)