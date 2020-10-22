A New Trailer For The Oscar Hopeful “Mank” Has Dropped!



Hot on the heels of the Teaser Trailer arriving about two weeks ago, Netflix has now opted to drop a Full Trailer for their big Academy Awards pony, Mank. The film is almost certainly going to have major Oscar appeal, but beyond that, this looks like a trip down memory lane for a classic Hollywood tale, as only David Fincher can do it. If that doesn’t sound like must see cinema, I don’t know what is. As always, you can see the Trailer at the end of the post (and it’s a real good one, too), but first, a teensy bit of discussion is in order, don’t you think?

For those who aren’t in the know, the movie is a biopic as well as a drama, as seen through Fincher’s distinct eyes. The brief synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. MANK is directed by David Fincher.” In short, this is crack for cinephiles. Fincher directs a screenplay his late father Jack Fincher, with the rest of the cast including Joseph Cross, among many more. Erik Messerschmidt contributes the black and white cinematography, while frequent Fincher collaborators like editor Kirk Baxter and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross return as well.

Mank sure looked like something special, going by the Teaser, and this longer Trailer is even better. Once again, the visuals are stunning, the dialogue just sings, Gary Oldman looks pitch perfect, and Fincher seems to be having the time of his life making this kind of period piece. It all adds up to something that Oscar voters will almost assuredly eat up. In fact, it’s all so very juicy, let us all just watch it again and again until the flick comes out. Currently, the film will play in select theaters at some point in November, with a December 4th release date on Netflix. I can’t wait…

Here now is the Full Trailer for Mank. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on Mank between now and early December!