Behold The Trailer For George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky”

This morning, Netflix released a First Trailer for The Midnight Sky, George Clooney’s latest directorial project, as well as star vehicle. It’s a science fiction epic with a fairly timely message, too, which never hurts. Coming in a year where we won’t have many big budget films or really much spectacle, there’s a chance that this one could be a really big deal. If nothing else, the flick may be able to do some damage in the technical categories at the Academy Awards, which is no small potatoes. You can see the Trailer below, but first…as always, we have some discussing to do!

The movie is a sci-fi tale, as you might expect. Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: “Our humanity always endures. This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.” In addition to starring, Clooney directs from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. Martin Ruhe handles the cinematography, while the score is by Alexandre Desplat.

George Clooney always picks interesting projects to direct, and this is no exception. His record behind the camera is a bit spotty, but this Trailer makes The Midnight Sky look like a true event, which we’re sorely in need of. Whether it becomes an Oscar player or not remains to be seen, but the tech categories could certainly be in play. At the bare minimum, it’s the sort of thing audiences would normally flock to on Christmas. The film hits on December 23rd, so we have a bit of a wait, but not quite as long as it could have been…

Here now is the First Trailer for The Midnight Sky:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXUUqr3AFKs

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)