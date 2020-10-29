Teaser Trailer For “The White Tiger” From Netflix Roars Into View



Yesterday, Netflix debuted a first look at another of their seemingly infinite number of Academy Award hopefuls. This one is The White Tiger, the latest flick from filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, which unveiled a Teaser Trailer. With a best-selling book as its pedigree, there’s certainly a case to be made that this is yet another potential Oscar player for the streaming giant. Plus, having a non-white cast definitely will set it apart from something like Mank, for example. A lot remains to be seen, but the potential is there. You can see the Teaser Trailer below, at the end of the post, but first…some more on the project, as always.

The movie is a drama, based on an acclaimed novel. The official synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “From acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani comes the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap. The White Tiger is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel: written by Aravind Adiga.” Bahrani writes (also utilizing a script initially penned by Todd Field, of all people) and directs, with cinematography from Paolo Carnera. The score comes from the duo of Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.

This film looks like it could be really interesting. With a lot of different influences at play, from Parasite to Slumdog Millionaire, it may well be a very unique experience. Netflix has a lot of balls to juggle, Oscar wise, so it may struggle to get some awards attention, but as a late year release, it has plenty of potential. If nothing else, keep an eye on it as aa possible change of pace contender…

