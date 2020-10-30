David Fincher’s “Mank” Debuts To Oscar-Laden Raves



The first word on Mank is finally here! Yesterday evening, the Netflix release screened for the first time, with yours truly among the crowd getting a chance to take it in. In short, the film is great and certainly an Oscar contender. As for a longer take, that can be found below with some of the Tweets that hit the web last night. You’ll be able to see those next, but take it from me…this is a flick with a great chance to lead the nominations for the next Academy Awards. It has the goods, that’s for sure. Read on for more…

Once more for those who aren’t in the know, the movie is a biopic as well as a drama, as seen through Fincher’s distinct eyes. The brief synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. MANK is directed by David Fincher.” In short, this is crack for cinephiles. Fincher directs a screenplay his late father Jack Fincher, with the rest of the cast including Joseph Cross, among many more. Erik Messerschmidt contributes the black and white cinematography, while frequent Fincher collaborators like editor Kirk Baxter and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross return as well.

Here are some of the first reactions last night:

Mank is another technical marvel from David Fincher, aping Old Hollywood ways in a manner that’s somewhere between critique and homage. The cast is top notch, with Amanda Seyfried my personal favorite. (1/2)@MankFilm #Mank #DavidFincher #AmandaSeyfried #GaryOldman — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) October 30, 2020

Plus, there’s a very modern subplot involving elections and fake news that resonates in a way the late Jack Fincher never could have anticipated. As expected, it’s an Oscar player, across the board. (2/2)@MankFilm #Mank #DavidFincher — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) October 30, 2020

#MANK is beautifully shot. Erik Messerschmidt's cinematography is exquisitely lush and Trish Summerville's costumes are fantastic. This is a craft-feast, and that score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is glorious. #MANK is exquisitely crafted and a visual delight. #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/h0FQOdFyyd — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 30, 2020

MANK is a cinematic jewel that reminds us why we love the movies. Intelligent & thoroughly researched, this is a love letter from David Fincher where every single technical element is painstakingly created to match the time period. Gary Oldman delivers a masterful performance. pic.twitter.com/uNbSfmJeY3 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 30, 2020

#Mank is a remarkable sight to behold w/ each shot so meticulously well crafted you’ll want to pause the film often just to stare at this thing. A frenetic & authentic throwback that classic film buffs will adore. Are you a lover of provocative Hollywood stories? This is for you pic.twitter.com/39N7fLOOv5 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 30, 2020

MANK isn't really about the making of Citizen Kane; it's how the Hollywood machine props up and quickly tears down. Superb screenplay and structure, a technical marvel and eerily relevant. Good performances all but Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey and Amanda Seyfried stand out. #Mank pic.twitter.com/mWawolXQyE — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 30, 2020

David Fincher is in fine form with #Mank. It’s dazzling & made for cinephiles. A sharp, smart critique of golden era Hollywood & evocative dreamlike homage to perfection. Seyfried is winning. Erik Messerschmidt’s cinematography, a lavish affair. Editor Kirk Baxter earns top marks pic.twitter.com/c6GsK2muN2 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 30, 2020

On paper, David Fincher’s MANK is a movie I *should* love, but instead just admire. Incredibly well crafted, shot, acted. But the story left me cold. I now know more about Mank’s feelings toward the 1934 California gubernatorial race than I do his feelings toward Orson Welles. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 30, 2020

