David Fincher’s “Mank” Debuts To Oscar-Laden Raves

By: Joey Magidson


The first word on Mank is finally here! Yesterday evening, the Netflix release screened for the first time, with yours truly among the crowd getting a chance to take it in. In short, the film is great and certainly an Oscar contender. As for a longer take, that can be found below with some of the Tweets that hit the web last night. You’ll be able to see those next, but take it from me…this is a flick with a great chance to lead the nominations for the next Academy Awards. It has the goods, that’s for sure. Read on for more…

Once more for those who aren’t in the know, the movie is a biopic as well as a drama, as seen through Fincher’s distinct eyes. The brief synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. MANK is directed by David Fincher.” In short, this is crack for cinephiles. Fincher directs a screenplay his late father Jack Fincher, with the rest of the cast including Joseph Cross, among many more. Erik Messerschmidt contributes the black and white cinematography, while frequent Fincher collaborators like editor Kirk Baxter and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross return as well.

Here are some of the first reactions last night:

Stay tuned for more on Mank!

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)

