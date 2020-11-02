“The Mandalorian” Is Back With A Promising Second Season!

Mando! Yes, The Mandalorian, the flagship Disney+ program, is back with Season Two. Last season, the show was a smash hit, showcasing Star Wars not just on the small screen, but as a streaming service property. This new manner of taking in the iconic franchise didn’t just blow people away, it started a cultural hallmark with The Child / Baby Yoda. Now, last week brought the return of the show, cementing it as one of the great series out there. Read on for a bit more about Season Two, but honestly, everyone is already watching, I’m sure of it. Still, we press on and help fan the flames even more!

As I’ve previously said, when The Mandalorian came to Disney+ last year, it was, arguably, a shock to most how great it was. Sure, there was no doubt that Disney and Lucasfilm would waste no expense in their first true live-action television venture (not to mention a flagship Disney+ streamer) being top notch. Hell, even the Emmys noticed, nominating the show for Best Drama. Now, with all eyes on the second season, The Mandalorian is back, upping the ante.

For those who aren’t aware, the show follows an unnamed bounty hunter on his adventures across the galaxy. Last season, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) came across The Child (affectionately known as Baby Yoda), and opted to become its protector. This season, that continues, as the plot description from Disney states: “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.”

This season, things look bigger, which could also end up meaning better. Watching the Mandalorian seek to reunite The Child with its own kind is a fairly thrilling narrative, one that could easily span multiple seasons. The show has a distinctive look, a combination of Star Wars and Western, that serves it well, so now that we’re all invested so much in the story, the possibilities are endless. Pedro Pascal has proven to be a great lead, while the supporting cast continues to be a highlight from top to bottom (including Timothy Olyphant this time around). Star Wars fans are loving it, but even if you don’t care about this franchise, it’s still a blast and comes highly recommended. Give it a look…

Stay tuned for more on The Mandalorian and its second season!

(Photos courtesy of Disney+)