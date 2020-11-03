HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Category Placements For The Oscar Season Are Coming Into Focus
Tue, Nov 3 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

Category Placements For The Oscar Season Are Coming Into Focus

By: Joey Magidson


Yesterday, some category news relating to the impending Academy Award race got announced. This comes on the heels of some studios opting to state where some of their contenders will be competing. Obviously, Netflix and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were one of the big question marks (which got resolved, having everyone go Supporting), while Amazon Studios had a big decision to make regarding One Night in Miami… and its four actors. They opted to split up Kingsley Ben-Adir and Eli Goree into Best Actor, while having Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. go into the Best Supporting Actor race. Read on for more…

First, Netflix opted recently for the entire cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 to compete in Best Supporting Actor. Here’s a piece of The Hollywood Reporter‘s story at the time:

Taking a page out of the playbook that brought the ensemble film Spotlight two supporting acting nominations en route to a best picture Oscar win, the entire cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 — among them Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong — will be pushed for awards in the supporting actor category, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from sources close to the film.

Next, we had last night’s fairly big news that Amazon Studios and One Night in Miami… were taking a different approach. THR had this to say:

The four actors at the center of Regina King’s acclaimed feature directorial debut One Night in Miami — Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. — are hoping to divide and conquer this awards season.

Amazon has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Ben-Adir, who plays activist Malcolm X, and Goree, who plays boxer Muhammad Ali, will be promoted as leading actors, while Odom, who plays singer Sam Cooke, and Hodge, who plays football star Jim Brown, will be campaigned as supporting actors.

To assist, Will Mavity has also been keeping track on Twitter:

Stay tuned for more!

(Source: THR)

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.