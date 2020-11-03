Category Placements For The Oscar Season Are Coming Into Focus



Yesterday, some category news relating to the impending Academy Award race got announced. This comes on the heels of some studios opting to state where some of their contenders will be competing. Obviously, Netflix and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were one of the big question marks (which got resolved, having everyone go Supporting), while Amazon Studios had a big decision to make regarding One Night in Miami… and its four actors. They opted to split up Kingsley Ben-Adir and Eli Goree into Best Actor, while having Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. go into the Best Supporting Actor race. Read on for more…

First, Netflix opted recently for the entire cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 to compete in Best Supporting Actor. Here’s a piece of The Hollywood Reporter‘s story at the time:

Taking a page out of the playbook that brought the ensemble film Spotlight two supporting acting nominations en route to a best picture Oscar win, the entire cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 — among them Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong — will be pushed for awards in the supporting actor category, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from sources close to the film.

Next, we had last night’s fairly big news that Amazon Studios and One Night in Miami… were taking a different approach. THR had this to say:

The four actors at the center of Regina King’s acclaimed feature directorial debut One Night in Miami — Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. — are hoping to divide and conquer this awards season.

Amazon has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Ben-Adir, who plays activist Malcolm X, and Goree, who plays boxer Muhammad Ali, will be promoted as leading actors, while Odom, who plays singer Sam Cooke, and Hodge, who plays football star Jim Brown, will be campaigned as supporting actors.

To assist, Will Mavity has also been keeping track on Twitter:

So here are the confirmed Oscar Acting Category Placements as of now (thread) Lead Actress:

Rachel Brosnahan – I’m Your Woman

Olivia Cooke – The Sound of Metal

Clare Dunne – Herself

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Rosamund Pike – Radioactive — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

Lead Actor:

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal

Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Eli Goree – One Night in Miami

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Sam Riley – Radioactive

Steven Yeun – Minari — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

Supp Actress:

Marsha Stephanie Blake – I’m Your Woman

Sian Brooke – Radioactive

Molly McCann – Herself

Ruby Rose O’Hara – Herself

Katherine Parkinson – Radioactive

Lauren Ridloff – The Sound of Metal

Anya Taylor-Joy – Radioactive

Harriet Walter – Herself — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

Supp Actor:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ian Lloyd Anderson – Herself

Mathieu Amalric – The Sound of Metal

Aneurin Barnard – Radioactive

Simon Russell Beale – Radioactive

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

Supp Actor Cont.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Conleth Hill – Herself

Aldis Hodge – One Night in Miami

Michael Keaton – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Arinzé Kene – I’m Your Woman

Frank Langella – The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

Supp Actor Cont. John Carroll Lynch – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – The Sound of Metal

Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alex Sharp – The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

Supp Actor Cont. Jeremy Strong – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Obviously there are plenty of performances that it’s a given where they’ll end up (no doubt Hopkins is going lead for The Father, etc) but the ones listed above are the ones with firm studio confirmations thus far — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 3, 2020

