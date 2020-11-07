“Free Guy” And “Death On The Nile” Become The Latest Films To Vacate 2020



This comes as no surprise, but more movies are leaving 2020 and pinning their theatrical hopes on a better 2021. With only a handful of major releases scheduled for theaters this year, it’s just a matter of time before most, if not all, vacate. This week, two more were removed from the schedule, and they’re both Disney projects. Yes, those of you hoping to see Death on the Nile (the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express) or Ryan Reynolds’ high concept Free Guy, well…first of all, that’s a whole other issue, but beyond that, we have some bad news for you. Read on for more…

According to Variety, Disney has removed both Death on the Nile and Free Guy from their 2020 calendars. Notably, neither have new dates yet, but presumably it’ll be mid or late 2021. The former was a December 18th release, initially, while the latter was scheduled for December 11th. Now, they just have to sit tight.

Disney announced another shake-up to the studio’s release calendar, postponing Ryan Reynolds’ action comedy “Free Guy” and “Death on the Nile,” the follow-up to Kenneth Branagh’s hit “The Murder on the Orient Express.”

“Free Guy” was slated for Dec. 11 and “Death on the Nile” was set to debut on Dec. 18. Neither have new release dates.

The delays are another blow to movie theaters, which have been struggling to sell tickets with the dearth of new film offerings. As it stands, “Wonder Woman 1984,” the comic book sequel starring Gal Gadot, is the only potential blockbuster still scheduled for 2020. The superhero tentpole will premiere on Christmas Day. Smaller movies, like Universal’s animated adventure “The Croods: A New Age” on Nov. 25, thriller “Freaky” on Nov. 13 and “Promising Young Woman” on Dec. 25, also remain on deck for this year.

