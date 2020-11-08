Rod Lurie’s “The Outpost” To Return To Theaters



The Outpost is one of the more underrated films of the year. Rod Lurie’s war epic is distinctive, visceral, and a true experience that honors soldiers, while remaining clear eyed about whether they should be in danger in the first place. It’s truly an achievement by Lurie. Now, in honor of Veteran’s Day, the flick is returning to theaters for a special engagement, with added footage, making this a new Director’s Cut. For those who haven’t seen the work yet, it’s truly something, and where available, definitely benefits from top notch sound. A bit more about it can be found below…

This is what I had to say about the movie when it first came out in my rave review: “Rod Lurie has a palpable passion for the material, without question, and that helps set it apart. Lurie has always impeccably cast his flicks, and this is no exception. As a director, he puts believable individuals in front of his camera, allowing them to shine. Here, Caleb Landry Jones is the standout performance, turning in deeply affecting work. Lurie himself is a veteran and cares deeply for these young soldiers, which makes the realism with which he depicts the battle another form of tribute. There are no glory of battle scenes, and the deaths are matter of fact. When the climax ends, you may well find yourself glued to your seat with sweat. Lurie takes Jake Tapper’s account of this unit and puts you right there with them. It’s chaotic, disorienting, and visceral in all the right ways.”

Here’s the description, via Fathom Events:

Based on true events, in this military thriller, a small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. The Outpost is based on The New York Times best-selling non-fiction book, The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor from CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter) the film stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson. Three troops who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays.)

Be sure to check out this new Director’s Cut of The Outpost!

(Source: Fathom Events)