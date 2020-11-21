Regina King’s “One Night In Miami…” Releases A Trailer



Earlier on in the week, Amazon Studios dropped a Trailer for Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night in Miami…The movie is a dramatized look at an amazing evening spent between four huge historical figures. Since its film festival debut, King and the cast have gotten raves, with massive Oscar attention paid to it, and rightly so. Now, a Trailer is here to showcase how the flick truly has the goods. It won’t be out until Christas Day, but consider your appetite more than whetted. Give it a look below, but first, a bit of info can be found, as per the usual…

The film is a drama, taking on the feel of a play. Here is the synopsis from IMDb: “One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.” Regina King directs a screenplay by Kemp Powers, with the four leads played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr. The cinematography is by Tami Reiker, while Terence Blanchard composes the score. Supporting players include Beau Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Lance Reddick, and more.

I’ve seen the movie and can vouch for it being excellent. King is a strong director, Powers writes a terrific script, and the acting is across the board great. More soon, with its December 25th release date only a month away, but I can’t recommend it enough. Here now is the Trailer for One Night in Miami…, for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on One Night in Miami… soon, as it gears up for a release on Christmas!

(Photos courtesy of Amazon Studios)