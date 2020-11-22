Quentin Tarantino’s Next Project Is A Novelization Of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”



Some of you might have missed this earlier in the week, but my favorite bit of film news actually concerns a book. Of course, it’s a book based on an Academy Award winning movie, and comes from an Oscar winning filmmaker, but still. Yes, if you missed it, word came down that Quentin Tarantino has a novel in the works, and not just any novel, but a novelization of his last flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Considering what a singular voice he is, regardless of the work, having Tarantino in this medium is going to equal something pretty special. Read on for more…

According to Deadline, not only is Tarantino working on that novelization of his movie, he’s also penning a non-fiction book on the films he grew up loving. Can you beat that? Cinephiles the world over should be hotly anticipating these works. His voice is such a creative one, this new format could really be something to embrace. Especially he continue to threaten a retirement sooner rather than later, this could keep his voice in our lives for years to come.

Here’s some of their story:

Quentin Tarantino has signed a two book deal with Harper, the HarperCollins imprint. First up is Tarantino’s first work of fiction, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a novel to be published next summer that breathes new life into the characters and the premise of a film that got 10 Oscar nominations and won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Brad Pitt. Tarantino has long been infatuated with the movie novelizations he read voraciously growing up, paperbacks that accompanied a film’s release. He has set in that tradition a book that teases out the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Pitt. Appropriately, the throwback novel will start as a Harper Perennial mass market paperback, alongside e-book and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will follow in the fall.

Tarantino’s second work with Harper will be a work of nonfiction, Cinema Speculation. Tarantino has often cited film critic Pauline Kael as a literary hero and over the years has hinted he might take a career pivot toward writing about his film passions as a next career when he retires after directing his tenth film. This book is described by the publisher as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing “what if’s,” from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.”

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood novel will chart the lives of Tarantino’s two protagonists – TV actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth – both forward and backward in time. In scripting the film, Tarantino steeped himself in the mythology of everything from Los Angeles in the summer before the Manson Family murders, to the TV Westerns that DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton came from, down to the Italian Spaghetti Westerns that gave Clint Eastwood a career post Rawhide, and gave Dalton a lifeline. As part of his research, Tarantino wrote half a dozen episodes of Dalton’s series, Bounty Law, and has expressed a desire to direct them as a limited series.

