Jessica Chastain’s “The 355” Is The Next Film To Delay Its Release Date By A Whole Year



Hardly a week goes by where a movie doesn’t opt to move out of their current theatrical release window. The reasons remain obvious. COVID-19 still rages around the world, and particularly the United States, so with theaters largely crippled, releasing anything is a big risk. For many distributors and studios, it’s an unacceptable risk. Now, we’re seeing films that already have 2021 dates moving to 2022, furthering themselves from the crisis. Movie theaters will suffer, but it’s really the only choice to be made here. Now, we can count The 355 as the latest flick to take this route with its planned rollout. Read on for more…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is moving The 355, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, and more, back a whole year. Instead of hitting on January 15th of 2021, it’s heading to January 14th in 2022. By then, hopefully life, and moviegoing, is back to normal. Then, a crowd-pleasing film like one this will be able to find its ultimate audience. We shall see, but hope springs eternal.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that it is pushing back the release of The 355 from Jan. 15, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, the beginning of the lucrative Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

Insiders say the move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and theater closures across the world.

The 355, a female ensemble globe-trotting spy-thriller, is directed by Simon Kinberg and stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing.

Universal — home of the Bourne franchise — holds domestic rights to the film, while FilmNation is handling internationally. The movie is expected to be an especially strong player overseas.

The plot revolves around a top-notch group of international rival agents who must work together in order to stop a plot to bring about World War III. A recent trailer featured themes of James Bond, Mission: Impossible and the Bourne series.

