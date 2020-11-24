Hollywood News® Quote Featured In “Our Friend” Trailer!



Whenever a flick debuts at a film festival and then takes a year to come out, people can suspect the worst. Well, I’m here to tell you that Our Friend is an exception to that. I saw the movie back when it was going by The Friend as its title, during its festival run, and it’s a very good film. Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel give top notch performances, to say the least. Now, as it prepares for a January release, a Trailer has debuted, featuring a quote from none other than yours truly! That was an honor, and it’s a pleasure to be quoted in such a strong work. Take a look at the Trailer below and be sure to keep an eye out for my citation!

Here’s the description I wrote for the movie last year, when it was still called The Friend: “The film is a look at an extraordinary friendship, based on a true story. When Matt Teague (Casey Affleck) first meets Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel), he’s prepared to hate him. After all, he’s the co-worker of his wife Nicole Teague (Dakota Johnson) and accidentally asked her out on a date. However, they bond, spurred on somewhat by Nicole really valuing Dane’s friendship. Soon, the three are best friends, leaning on each other when life gets hard, as it can for a struggling journalist and a struggling actress early on in their careers. Dane is unsuccessful in life, but impeccable as a friend. Then, Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer and Dane comes up even bigger. Matt isn’t handling it well, and especially is drowning when it comes to taking care of their daughters Evie (Violet McGraw) and Molly (Isabella Kai). So, Dane quits his service job and moves in to help. What’s supposed to only be a few weeks turns into a much longer stay, costing him is girlfriend. Dane is undeterred, however, providing a rock for all four of them, even until the bitter end, and all the while the deterioration of his friends is taking a toll on him as well. Gabriela Cowperthwaite directs a screenplay by Brad Ingelsby, in part inspired by Matthew Teague’s award winning article. Rob Simonsen composed the score, while cinematography is by Joe Anderson. Supporting players include Gwendoline Christie, Reed Diamond, Azita Ghanizada, Cherry Jones, and more.”

In addition, here is a bit from my review: “A trio of terrific performances help to elevate this movie. Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and especially Jason Segel deliver here, investing you in a way that the filmmaking isn’t always able to do. Affleck has blown us away time and time again, so the capable way he depicts grief and a warts and all caregiver is affecting. Johnson is luminous and warm pre cancer, while unafraid to dive into the darker aspects of the illness towards the end game. Then, there’s Segel, who is easily best in show. His performance as a dedicated friend willing to put his failing life on hold to save others’ is often nothing less than captivating. He’ll blow you away.”

Take a look at the Trailer for Our Friend now:

Stay tuned for more on Our Friend, in theaters and On Demand January 22nd!

(Photos courtesy of Universal Pictures)