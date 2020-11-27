Go To “The Prom” With This Trailer For Netflix’s Latest



While plenty of us were concerned with turkey, Netflix was hard at work yesterday promoting their upcoming film, The Prom. Adapted from the hit Broadway musical of the same name, Ryan Murphy’s flick hopes to be a joyful experience next month for audiences, and the streaming service is putting that vibe forward with this Trailer that hit the web on Thanksgiving. The movie features a cast that includes James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep, among others, it’s truly a star-studded affair. The Prom hits Netflix on December 11th, so it’s only about two weeks away. Take a look at the Trailer below…

The movie is, as mentioned above, an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Netflix describes it as such: “The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) who are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. Directed by Ryan Murphy, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.”

