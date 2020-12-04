“Metal Gear Solid” Finds Its Leading Man In Oscar Isaac



Video game movies have had a tough go of it on the big screen. When this year’s Sonic the Hedgehog is probably one of the more successful adaptations, something is amiss. Well, one potential film based on a game that has a lot of potential is Metal Gear Solid. From famed creator Hideo Kojima, the Konami action game basically created the concept of stealth gameplay. Kojima tells wild tales that are already influences by cinema, so a flick may just work. Well, as Sony continues to move forward with one, we now have an idea who the central character, Solid Snake, will be played by, and it’s none other than Oscar Isaac. Read on for more…

Deadline has the story, detailing how director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and Sony have tapped Isaac for the central role of Solid Snake. Penned by Derek Connolly, this will see Kojima’s very unique sensibilities translated to cinema. One senses it’ll be based more on the initial game, as opposed to the more convoluted sequels. No telling if the movie will be any good, or if it will capture the game’s spirit, but so far, things are trending in the right direction. If nothing else, at least there’s that. More when we have it, but Isaac is pretty ideal casting for Solid Snake, all things considered.

Here’s a bit from the Deadline report:

Sony’s long awaited Metal Gear Solid adaptation looks to have gained some major momentum as sources tell Deadline that Oscar Isaac is attached to play Solid Snake in the Jordan Vogt-Roberts film. The movie is currently in development at Sony Pictures with Vogt-Roberts on board to direct.

The film is based on the Metal Gear Solid video game created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly. Avi Arad is producing. Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio.

The game was first launched on PlayStation in 1998 and follows Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit. The game has received acclaimed on many fronts but its story telling that has a cinematic feeling always made it seem like a movie adaptation was inevitable.

Given Isaac’s extremely busy schedule, a production start date is still unknown but his involvement makes this property a high priority for the studio going forward. As for Isaac, Metal Gear Solid could give him another major franchise having already starred in the most recent Star Wars franchise.

Even as the industry slowly gets back into production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Isaac has been busy setting his future slate in recent months. He is set to star in HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain, followed by playing the title role in Marvel’s Moon Knight for Disney+.

Isaac will next be seen in the much-anticipated reboot of Dune and Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. He is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s Ex Machina comic retitled The Great Machine and star in Barry Levinson’s Francis And The Godfather, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

