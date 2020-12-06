Get Ready For “Plastic Man” To Become “Plastic Woman”



The more we see superhero films become the prime form of big budget cinema, the more audiences do seem to also yearn for unique spins on various characters. That doesn’t mean that fans don’t enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but especially with DC, certain takes have done better than others. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of having fun. We’ve seen several movies do better than expected and/or capture the public’s imagination simply by going in unique directions. In the case of a potential Plastic Man flick, there’s a female-centric take being brewed that may well help set it apart from the pack. Read on for more…

The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive, which details that up and coming writer Cat Vasko is on board to write a Plastic Man movie, albeit with a a female spin. The film is still in early development, but potentially gives an extra bit of a life to a second tier DC character. A lot still has to come together, but this just got more intriguing, especially as Vasko’s star in the industry is on the rise.

Here’s some of their story:

Black List writer Cat Vasko has been hired to work on a feature centered on DC Comics hero Plastic Man.

The project got underway two years ago when Amanda Idoko (The Mayor) was hired to pen the script for what was meant to be a comedic action-adventure based on the character, who was created in 1940s.

Vasko’s hiring, however, is meant to take the project in a new direction entirely. Sources tell THR that the project, which is in the earliest stages of development, will now be a female-led vehicle. It is unclear if that means a title change or not.

Plastic Man wasn’t initially a DC character, having been created by Jack Cole for Quality Comics in 1941. When Quality went under in 1956, DC bought many of the characters, Plastic Man among them.

The hero’s true identity is Patrick “Eel” O’Brian, a crook turned good guy. During a botched heist, O’Brian is shot and — wouldn’t you know it — also doused with a mysterious chemical. Left for dead by his gang, he awakens to find himself imbued with the power to shape-shift and stretch his body into almost anything. O’Brian eventually reforms and becomes a police officer.

The character has a certain cult status among the comics crowd. He was a member of the Justice League for a time and even had his own cartoon series.

DC-based film production president Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong are overseeing for the studio.

Vasko has made a name for herself writing strong female stories. She is known for adapting Queen of the Air, the story of trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel that has Margot Robbie attached to star, and reteamed with the actress for an adaptation of Gin Phillips’ novel Fierce Kingdom. She also worked on an adaptation of Boom! comic Lumberjanes when it was set up at Fox (the project is now being developed as an animated series at HBO Max).

Most recently, she set up an untitled fairy tale project at Disney+ with Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield attached to star that is said to turn the classic princess story on its head and offer up a modern take.

(Source: THR)