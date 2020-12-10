“The Midnight Sky” Reveals A Final Trailer



Having seen The Midnight Sky earlier in the week, I can vouch for the film being good. Not only is it bigger in scope than almost anything that George Clooney has attempted before, it’s intimate in nature, too. Clooney’s acting and direction are very much on point here. With the flick hitting select theaters tomorrow, in advance of dropping on Netflix two days before Christmas, the streaming service has released a final trailer. This last sales pitch does a good job of suggesting what’s on display here, while still leaving plenty to be discovered. It’s a good one, so don’t miss out on it. As always, the trailer can be seen at the bottom of this post, so read on…

Once again, the movie is a sci-fi tale, as you might expect. Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: “Our humanity always endures. This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.” In addition to starring, Clooney directs from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. Rounding out the cast is Caoilinn Springall. Martin Ruhe handles the cinematography, while the score is by Alexandre Desplat.

Behold the final trailer for The Midnight Sky. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out The Midnight Sky when it opens in select theaters this weekend or when it drops on Netflix on December 23rd!

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)