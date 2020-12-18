New York Film Critics Circle Awards Go For “First Cow”



One of the bigger critics groups gave out their citations today, with the New York Film Critics Circle announcing award winners for 2020. After doling out a Best Picture win last year for The Irishman, they went decidedly smaller this time around, citing First Cow with Picture. Da 5 Bloods (Best Actor for Delroy Lindo and Best Supporting Actor for Chadwick Boseman) and Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Best Actress for Sidney Flanigan and Best Screenplay for Eliza Hittman) tied for the most wins with two apiece. NYFCC spread things out, also giving the thumbs up to Chloé Zhao and Nomadland, as well as something as off the wall as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova). If this is how awards season is going to be throughout, we’re in for something pretty fun…

Here is who and what took the NYFCC prizes:

Best Picture: First Cow

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Animated Film: Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography: Small Axe (all films)

Best First Film: The 40-Year-Old Version

Best Foreign-Language Film: Bacurau

Best Nonfiction Film: Time

Special Award 1: Kino Lorber’s Kino Marquee

Special Award 2: Spike Lee

Here also from today are the nominations from the Chicago Film Critics Association:

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Lovers Rock

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Steve McQueen, Lovers Rock

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

David Strathairn, Nomadland

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Toni Collette, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Letitia Wright, Mangrove

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Da 5 Bloods by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Wilmott & Spike Lee

Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Eliza Hittman

Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell

Soul by Pete Docter, Mike Jones & Kemp Powers

The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Father by Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

First Cow by Jonathan Raymond & Kelly Reichardt

I’m Thinking of Ending Things by Charlie Kaufman

Nomadland by Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Onward

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

The Wolf House

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Dick Johnson is Dead

The Social Dilemma

Time

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

Bacurau

Beanpole

Collective

La Llorona

Vitalina Varela

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

First Cow, Christopher Blauvelt

Lovers Rock, Shabier Kirchner

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Vast of Night, Miguel Ioann Littin Menz

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Branford Marsalis

Mank, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste

Tenet, Ludwig Goransson

BEST ART DIRECTION

Birds of Prey

Emma.

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Mank

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Birds of Prey

Emma.

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Invisible Man

The Midnight Sky

Possessor

Tenet

BEST EDITING

I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Frazen

Lovers Rock, Chris Dickens & Steve McQueen

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Tenet, Jennifer Lame

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder, Sound of Metal

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Stay tuned for more precursors!