Jim Carrey Is Passing The Role Of Joe Biden On “Saturday Night Live” To Someone Else

One of the longtime hallmarks of Saturday Night Live is political satire, including a prime impersonation of the current President of the United States. In the lead up to the election, Jim Carrey was trotted out as the choice to play Joe Biden, opposite Alec Baldwin’s now iconic portrayal of Donald Trump. With Biden having won the election, there was the question is whether Carrey would stay on as Biden. Well, now we know the answer. He has opted not to remain, allowing someone else to play the incoming POTUS during the actual run of the administration. Read on for more on this SNL news…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Carrey is choosing to pass on the Joe Biden baton. Of course, he’s already the third person to make a guest appearance over the years as Biden, following a bunch of appearances by Jason Sudeikis, as well as more recently, Woody Harrelson. The latter option isn’t a terrible idea to replace Carrey, but the former would be perfect. If Sudeikis is available, SNL should scoop him up.

Here’s some of the THR story:

Jim Carrey is done playing Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

The actor will pass the role of the president-elect on to someone else for the remainder of SNL’s season. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the plan was always for Carrey to play Biden in the first six episodes of the season, leading up to and immediately following the election — though that wasn’t stated outright when Carrey first came aboard.

In a tweet announcing the news, Carrey wrote, “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President … comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

SNL responded in a tweet, “Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered.”

Carrey’s short run as Biden stands in contrast to Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Donald Trump, which he played throughout the current president’s term in office.

Carrey was the third person to play Biden on SNL in 2020, following guest appearances by Woody Harrelson and former castmember Jason Sudeikis (who played the former vice president frequently during the Obama years) in the primary season.

