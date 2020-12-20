Los Angeles Film Critics Spread The Love With Their Awards
Moments ago, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association finished unveiling their 2020 awards on Twitter. As always, some of their choices were a bit out of left field, but also far less so than in years past. Consider it a side effect of the year being so unique, since a broader range of movies are being considered. The top prize went to Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, while other films and performances cited included Carey Mulligan and Promising Young Woman in Best Actress (Emerald Fennell also took Best Screenplay for her work writing the flick), Chloe Zhao for Nomadland in Best Director, as well as Chadwick Boseman and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in Best Actor. Read on for all of the winners…
Here now are the results of the LAFCA voting for 2020:
BEST PICTURE
WINNER: “Small Axe”
RUNNER UP: “Nomadland”
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”
RUNNER UP: Steve McQueen – “Small Axe”
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
RUNNER UP: Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
RUNNER UP: Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Glynn Turman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
RUNNER UP: Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung – “Minari”
RUNNER UP: Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
BEST ANIMATION
WINNER: “Wolfwalkers”
RUNNER UP: “Soul”
BEST DOCUMENTARY/NON-FICTION FILM
WINNER: “Time”
RUNNER UP: “Collective”
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
WINNER: “Beanpole”
RUNNER UP: “Martin Eden”
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: “Promising Young Woman” – Emerald Fennell
RUNNER UP: “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” – Eliza Hittman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: “Small Axe” – Shabier Kirchner
RUNNER UP: “Nomadland” – Joshua James Richards
BEST EDITING
WINNER: “The Father” – Yorgos Lamprinos
RUNNER UP: “Time” – Gabriel Rhodes
BEST MUSIC SCORE
WINNER: “Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
RUNNER UP: “Lovers Rock” – Mica Levi
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: “Mank” – Donald Graham Burt
RUNNER UP: “Beanpole” – Sergey Ivanov
NEW GENERATION PRIZE
WINNER: Radha Blank – “The 40-Year-Old Version”
THE DOUGLAS EDWARDS EXPERIMENTAL/INDEPENDENT FILM/VIDEO AWARD
WINNER: “Her Socialist Smile” – John Gianvito
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
WINNER: Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Harry Belafonte
LEGACY AWARD
WINNER: Norman Lloyd
Congrats to all of the winners!