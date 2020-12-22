Trailer Drops For “Coming 2 America”



Eddie Murphy is back in one of his most iconic roles. Yes, Prince Akeem (well, now King Akeem) is again going to tickle our funny bones. A sequel to Coming to America had long been spoken about, but it finally happened. Moreover, we now have a Trailer for Coming 2 America which we can pour over. Of course, the film notably got acquired by Amazon Studios and will drop on Amazon Prime Video in March, so we have a bit of a wait (one that excludes it from any Oscar consideration this year). Still, it’s something exciting, and you can see the Trailer at the end of this post…

The movie is, obviously, a Coming to America sequel. The synopsis is as follows: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Available March 5th on Prime Video. Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy Screenplay by: Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield Story by: Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew Directed by: Craig Brewer Based on characters created by: Eddie Murphy Produced by: Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy Costumes by: Ruth E. Carter.” In short, Murphy is going to get to run wild with one of his seminal characters once again.

This Trailer doesn’t tell you too much, but it does showcase some of the fun that we’re likely to have early next year. If nothing else, it’ll be a much needed laugh-fest in these trying times. If it’s even half as good as Coming to America, it’ll be safe to assume that Coming 2 America will be one of the comedic highlights of 2021.

Here now is the Trailer for Coming 2 America:

Stay tuned for more on Coming 2 America!

(Photos courtesy of Amazon Studios)