Tessa Thompson Confirms Michael B. Jordan Will Direct “Creed III”



A few months ago, word broke the brewing sequel Creed III might be directed by none other than franchise star and namesake Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler helmed the first one, to great acclaim, while Creed II had Steven Caple Jr. step in and do really strong work, as well. Now, it seems like one of Jordan’s main co-stars has spilled the beans about whether or not he will in fact be making his directorial debut on the sequel. Read on to find out the answer, but spoiler alert…it seems like Jordan is going to be following in Sylvester Stallone’s footsteps.

According to MTV News (via The Playlist), Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Jordan is the one who will be directing the next Creed flick. This is exciting news, since Stallone notoriously cut his teeth directing Rocky sequels, in addition to starring in them. Jordan is already the better actor, so if he can be the better filmmaker as well, Creed III will really be something. It’s early, but once this one gets rolling, count me in.

Here’s a choice bit from The Playlist’s story:

Speaking to MTV News, the actress not only confirmed that Michael B. Jordan is set to direct “Creed 3,” but Thompson also shared her concern that maybe the actor-turned-filmmaker is indeed too sexy, which may serve as a problem on set.

“He is directing the next ‘Creed,’” Thompson revealed. “It’s gonna be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

She added, “We’re not going to make it until later in the year, so who knows what happens? I don’t know if he’ll be the sexiest man alive in six months.”

