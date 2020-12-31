Goodbye (And Good Riddance) To 2020!



We’re hours away from finally closing the book on 2020. I don’t have to tell any of you how bad the year was in almost every conceivable way. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world in its tracks. Of course, that included cinemas and the film industry on the whole, for much of 2020. The last time I was in a movie theater was very early in March to see Bloodshot, so take it from me, I really wish things had gone differently. At the same time, I have my health, which so many others do not. So, I can’t be anything other than grateful for that.

2020 forced us indoors, leading to a whole other way of watching movies. It also taught us a lot about what was most important in life. That doesn’t excuse it being a dumpster fire of a year, but it was undoubtedly one that none of us will ever forget. The best we can do is take some lessons from it, try and live our lives the right way, and eagerly await all the 2021 films that had their release dates delayed. That’s something, at least. Right?

Here’s to a better 2021, everyone. May it make up for 2020 in all the ways it possibly can…

Have a safe New Year’s Eve!