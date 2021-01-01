Welcome To 2021…



Folks, we did it! We made it out of 2020. Welcome to the 2021, which sounds like some random date in the future, but is now truly our present. Not only is it hopefully going to be an improvement on last year, it’s a clean slate for us all. After how tough last year was, any uptick in quality will not just be appreciated, but gladly accepted. Plus, here’s hoping that we get another great film year. It’ll be a unique one, obviously, but there’s certainly the potential that plenty of works will knock our socks off. Time will tell, but hope springs eternal.

Like I said yesterday, 2020 was a rough one. It forced us indoors, obviously, leading to a whole other way of watching movies. It also taught us a lot about what was most important in life. That doesn’t excuse it being a dumpster fire of a year, but it was undoubtedly one that none of us will ever forget. The best we can do now is take some lessons from it, try and live our lives the right way, and eagerly await all the 2021 films that had their release dates delayed. That’s something, at least. Right? Well, here we are. Here’s to a much better year in 2021…

Happy New Year!