Trailer Drops For “Locked Down” With Chiwetel Ejiofor And Anne Hathaway



Not all films complete stopped shooting last year when the Coronavirus pandemic hit. In fact, one particular flick managed to actually get produced during this pause in Hollywood. The movie in question? Locked Down (formerly known as Lockdown). Shot back in October under obviously strict COVID protocols, Doug Liman and his cast did what may have otherwise seemed impossible. Now, the wisdom in making a film about a mandatory lockdown during, you know, a mandatory lockdown, remains to be seen. At the same time, Liman assembled a hell of a cast, led by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. So, the ingredients are there. Hitting HBO Max in ten days, we’ll be able to see it soon. In the meantime, a Trailer has dropped, which you can scope out below…

The movie is a mix of the heist genre and romantic comedy. The official plot synopsis is as follows: “Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.” In addition to Ejiofor and Hathaway, the cast includes Lucy Boynton, Mark Gatiss, Dulé Hill, Mindy Kaling, Ben Kingsley, Stephen Marchant, Jazmyn Simon, and Ben Stiller. The aforementioned Doug Liman directs a screenplay here by Steven Knight.

Here now is the Trailer for Locked Down:

