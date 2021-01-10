National Society Of Film Critics Give Their Top Prize To “Nomadland”



Another precursor chimed in yesterday, with the National Society of Film Critics awarding their annual citations. This time around, they went for Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland in Best Picture, also giving Zhao the Best Director prize, while star Frances McDormand took home the Best Actress award. Nomadland did well, while the love was spread around otherwise, continuing a trend that’s been season long. Until the Guilds eventually chime in, that’s just how things are going to be, so sit tight for how things progress. Undoubtedly, this was a good precursor for Nomadland, but the movie certainly has a long way to go still…

Here now are the winners from the National Society of Film Critics:

BEST PICTURE

Winner: Nomadland

2nd place: First Cow

3rd place: Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Chloé Zao, Nomadland

2nd place: Steve McQueen, Small Axe

3rd place: Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

2nd place: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

3rd place: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

2nd place: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

3rd place: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

2nd place: Amanda Seyfried, Mank

3rd place: Youn Yun-jung, MInari

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

2nd place: Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

3rd place: Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

2nd place: Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

3rd place: Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

2nd place: Shabier Kirchner, Lovers Rock

3rd place: Leonardo Simões, Vitalina Varela

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: Collective

2nd place: Bacurau and Beanpole

3rd place: Vitalina Varela

BEST NONFICTION FILM

Winner: Time

2nd place: City Hall

3rd place: Collective

FILM HERITAGE AWARD

Women Make Movies, which, since the 1970s, has been releasing daring and distinctive female-directed movies that more conventional distributors wouldn’t touch.

FILM HERITAGE AWARD

Film Comment, founded in 1962 and currently on hiatus, which has long been the most substantial and wide-ranging American film magazine.

FILM HERITAGE AWARD

The Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, MA, among America’s premier repertory houses, showing arthouse movies steadily since 1953, and holding strong in continuing the time-honored tradition of daily double features.

Stay tuned for more precursors…