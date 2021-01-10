National Society Of Film Critics Give Their Top Prize To “Nomadland”
Another precursor chimed in yesterday, with the National Society of Film Critics awarding their annual citations. This time around, they went for Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland in Best Picture, also giving Zhao the Best Director prize, while star Frances McDormand took home the Best Actress award. Nomadland did well, while the love was spread around otherwise, continuing a trend that’s been season long. Until the Guilds eventually chime in, that’s just how things are going to be, so sit tight for how things progress. Undoubtedly, this was a good precursor for Nomadland, but the movie certainly has a long way to go still…
Here now are the winners from the National Society of Film Critics:
BEST PICTURE
Winner: Nomadland
2nd place: First Cow
3rd place: Never Rarely Sometimes Always
BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: Chloé Zao, Nomadland
2nd place: Steve McQueen, Small Axe
3rd place: Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
2nd place: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
3rd place: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
BEST ACTOR
Winner: Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
2nd place: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
3rd place: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
2nd place: Amanda Seyfried, Mank
3rd place: Youn Yun-jung, MInari
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Winner: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
2nd place: Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
3rd place: Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
2nd place: Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
3rd place: Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Winner: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
2nd place: Shabier Kirchner, Lovers Rock
3rd place: Leonardo Simões, Vitalina Varela
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Winner: Collective
2nd place: Bacurau and Beanpole
3rd place: Vitalina Varela
BEST NONFICTION FILM
Winner: Time
2nd place: City Hall
3rd place: Collective
FILM HERITAGE AWARD
Women Make Movies, which, since the 1970s, has been releasing daring and distinctive female-directed movies that more conventional distributors wouldn’t touch.
FILM HERITAGE AWARD
Film Comment, founded in 1962 and currently on hiatus, which has long been the most substantial and wide-ranging American film magazine.
FILM HERITAGE AWARD
The Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, MA, among America’s premier repertory houses, showing arthouse movies steadily since 1953, and holding strong in continuing the time-honored tradition of daily double features.
Stay tuned for more precursors…