Gotham Awards Go To “Nomadland” And More
Yesterday, the 30th Annual Gotham Awards were held, marking yet another notable moment in the awards and precursor season. Unsurprisingly, Best Feature went to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, while Breakthrough Series (Long Form) went to Watchmen. Aside from that, there were some low level surprises throughout. Riz Ahmed took Best Actor for Sound of Metal over Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Nicole Beharie scored in Best Actress for Miss Juneteenth, over Frances McDormand for Nomadland or Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Breakthrough Actor went to Kingsley Ben-Adir for One Night in Miami… over Sidney Flanigan for Never Rarely Sometimes Always. So, not necessarily the expected results, but strong ones overall. Read on for more…
Here are the Gotham results from last night:
BEST FEATURE
Nomadland
BEST DOCUMENTARY
A Thousand Cuts and Time (tie)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Identifying Features
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
BEST SCREENPLAY
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version and Dan Sallitt, Fourteen (tie)
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
BEST ACTRESS
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM
Watchmen
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM
I May Destroy You
AUDIENCE AWARD
Nomadland
Congrats to all of the Gotham Award winners!