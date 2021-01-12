Gotham Awards Go To “Nomadland” And More



Yesterday, the 30th Annual Gotham Awards were held, marking yet another notable moment in the awards and precursor season. Unsurprisingly, Best Feature went to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, while Breakthrough Series (Long Form) went to Watchmen. Aside from that, there were some low level surprises throughout. Riz Ahmed took Best Actor for Sound of Metal over Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Nicole Beharie scored in Best Actress for Miss Juneteenth, over Frances McDormand for Nomadland or Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Breakthrough Actor went to Kingsley Ben-Adir for One Night in Miami… over Sidney Flanigan for Never Rarely Sometimes Always. So, not necessarily the expected results, but strong ones overall. Read on for more…

Here are the Gotham results from last night:

BEST FEATURE

Nomadland

BEST DOCUMENTARY

A Thousand Cuts and Time (tie)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Identifying Features

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

BEST SCREENPLAY

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version and Dan Sallitt, Fourteen (tie)

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

BEST ACTRESS

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Watchmen

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

I May Destroy You

AUDIENCE AWARD

Nomadland

Congrats to all of the Gotham Award winners!