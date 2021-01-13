SAG Awards To Be Rescheduled



When the Grammy Awards decided last week to change their show’s date, picking March 14th, it was only a matter of time until the other shoe dropped. Of course, that date was also held by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, so a corresponding move was inevitable. Well, that happened today, as the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been rescheduled for April 4th. SAG was never going to go up against the Grammys, and vice versa, so it makes sense. Now, this important precursor is coming even later in the awards season. Will this give SAG even more of a voice, or will the Guild be chiming in too late? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, read on for more…

Here is some of Variety‘s report on the move:

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been rescheduled to April 4, a week after the Grammy Awards moved to its previous date of March 14.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and will honor the outstanding film and TV performances of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several dates for this awards season have been shuffled, including the Oscars and Golden Globes telecasts that have been pushed into the spring. The SAG Awards announced it would initially move the 2021 show to March back in July of 2020.

Due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, the Recording Academy and CBS announced last week that it would move the Grammys from Jan. 31 to its new March date, which the SAG Awards had already staked out.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement regarding the Grammys’ move. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

With its original move to March 14, the SAG Awards extended this year’s eligibility period by two months, including works exhibited or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Nominations for the 27th Annual SAG Awards will be announced on Feb. 4.

Stay tuned for more on SAG…

(Source: Variety)