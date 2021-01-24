Trailer For “Godzilla vs. Kong” Promises An Epic Battle



Earlier today, Warner Bros. finally released the first Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, their epic monster mash-up. Of course, the film is as well known for being part of WB’s plan to release their entire 2021 slate on HBO Max as well as in theaters, where available. That, and streaming services like Netflix attempting to pay a king’s ransom to buy it off of them. Well, it’s staying at WB and will out at the end of March. Then, we’ll see Godzilla and King Kong face off once again. This Trailer, which you’ll see below, really does set the stage for something quite fun. Count me in.

This is the official synopsis for the long gestating movie: “From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the next epic adventure in Legendary’s cinematic Monsterverse, directed by Adam Wingard. Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies,” “The Little Drummer Girl”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine,” “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Joker,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Shun Oguri (“Weathering with You”), Eiza González (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), with Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun,” “The Hateful Eight”). Wingard (“The Guest,” “You’re Next”) directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Max Borenstein (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Kong: Skull Island”), story by Terry Rossio (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producing. The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Ben Seresin (“The Mummy,” “World War Z”), production designers Owen Paterson (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Godzilla”) and Thomas S. Hammock (“Blair Witch”), editor Josh Schaeffer (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), costume designer Ann Foley (“Skyscraper”) and visual effects supervisor John “DJ” DesJardin (upcoming “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”). Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The film will be released nationwide in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX on March 26, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.”

Here now is the Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on Gozilla vs. Kong between now and its March 26th release date!

(Photos courtesy of Warner Bros.)