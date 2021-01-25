American Film Institute Awards Cite The Ten Best Films Of 2020



The American Film Institute (better known as AFI) announced their ten best films of the year today, putting another dent in the precursor season. While they obviously had to snub a few titles, with Promising Young Woman being the main one to feel the pinch, the ten movies they did select definitely seem to be in the upper echelon of the awards hunt. Will the ten flicks be the ones Oscar chooses from for their Best Picture nominees? That very well may be the case, as at least seven or eight of the cited films are on nearly every predictions list. Read on to find out what AFI picked as their favorites for 2020 (and technically the first two months of 2021, of course). It’s a really strong lineup, even with the snubs…

Here are the AFI citations:

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The Queen’s Gambit

Ted Lasso

Unorthodox

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

Hamilton

Congrats to all of the honorees!