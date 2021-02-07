“Nomadland” Wins The Top Prize From The London Critics Circle



Earlier today, the London Critics Circle Film Awards were handed out, with Chloé Zhao’s movie Nomadland again doing quite well with a precursor. It took Film of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year for Zhao, as well as Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand. Also scoring were the likes of Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Actor of the Year), Steve McQueen for Small Axe (Director of the Year), and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Supporting Actress of the Year). Throw in prizes for Riz Ahmed, Another Round, along with Collective, and we have a few definite Oscar contenders here. Read on for the rest of the LCC winners…

Here’s the full list of winners:

Film of the Year

Nomadland

Foreign-language Film of the Year

Another Round

Documentary of the Year

Collective

The Attenborough Award: British/Irish Film of the Year

Saint Maud

Director of the Year

Steve McQueen (Small Axe)

Screenwriter of the Year

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Actress of the Year

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Actor of the Year

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress of the Year

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Supporting Actor of the Year

Shaun Parkes (Mangrove)

British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work)

Morfydd Clark (Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud)

British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed (Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal)

The Philip French Award: Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

Rose Glass (Saint Maud)

Young British/Irish Performer

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

British/Irish Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Technical Achievement

Rocks (Lucy Pardee, casting)

Congrats to the winners!