“Nomadland” Wins The Top Prize From The London Critics Circle
Earlier today, the London Critics Circle Film Awards were handed out, with Chloé Zhao’s movie Nomadland again doing quite well with a precursor. It took Film of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year for Zhao, as well as Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand. Also scoring were the likes of Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Actor of the Year), Steve McQueen for Small Axe (Director of the Year), and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Supporting Actress of the Year). Throw in prizes for Riz Ahmed, Another Round, along with Collective, and we have a few definite Oscar contenders here. Read on for the rest of the LCC winners…
Here’s the full list of winners:
Film of the Year
Nomadland
Foreign-language Film of the Year
Another Round
Documentary of the Year
Collective
The Attenborough Award: British/Irish Film of the Year
Saint Maud
Director of the Year
Steve McQueen (Small Axe)
Screenwriter of the Year
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Actress of the Year
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Actor of the Year
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Supporting Actress of the Year
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Supporting Actor of the Year
Shaun Parkes (Mangrove)
British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work)
Morfydd Clark (Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud)
British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work)
Riz Ahmed (Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal)
The Philip French Award: Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Rose Glass (Saint Maud)
Young British/Irish Performer
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
British/Irish Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Technical Achievement
Rocks (Lucy Pardee, casting)
Congrats to the winners!