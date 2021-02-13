        Golden Globe Presenters To Appear Live This Year?                Martin Scorsese's "Killers Of The Flower Moon" Adds To Its Cast                "The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things" Wins You Over In A Big Way                SXSW Announces Its Lineup                Oscar Shortlists Revealed!                Critics Choice Nominations Announced!                "Nomadland" Wins The Top Prize From The London Critics Circle                "Passing" Goes From Sundance To Netflix                Christopher Plummer (1929-2021)                27th Annual SAG Nominations Announced!                Golden Globe Nominations Led By David Fincher's "Mank"                "Those Who Wish Me Dead" Is The Latest WB Release To Set An HBO Max Date                Nominations Announced For The Satellite Awards!                "Jockey" Acquired By Sony Pictures Classics At Sundance                "Coda" Is The First Big Acquisition At Sundance 2021        
Golden Globe Presenters To Appear Live This Year?

By: Joey Magidson


We’ve known for some time now at the Golden Globe Awards would look somewhat different this year. Hell, we’ve long expected that awards shows would take a bit to return to even close to normal, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that still rages on. Well, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is attempting to find whatever normalcy they can in the situation. Together with NBC, the show will be broadcast live from both coasts, with Tina Fey in New York City and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. Now, we also now know that the presenters have been asked to appear live in one of the two locations. Will it look the same? No. Will it be potentially close? That remains to be seen…

Here’s some of the Variety exclusive:

Live from New York or Beverly Hills, it’s the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC announced earlier this month that the Globes would be broadcast live from both costs, with Tina Fey from New York’s Rainbow Room (at the top of Rockefeller Center) and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton, plans were not revealed for how presenters and nominees would appear.

Variety has learned that Globe producers are asking presenters to appear in person at the Rainbow Room or Beverly Hilton. Producers have assured invited presenters that strict COVID protocols will be followed. Nominees will appear remotely. The Emmys, one of the first major award shows held following the onset of the pandemic, featured most of its presenters in person at Staples Center.

The Golden Globes will air live on Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. It was originally scheduled for its traditional early January date, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the major category nominees on Feb. 3 live on NBC’s “Today” show. Netflix received 42 nominations across film and television. “Mank” goes into the ceremony with a leading six noms on the film side while “The Crown tops TV with six nominations as well.

Stay tuned for more on the Golden Globes…

(Source: Variety)

