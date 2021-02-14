“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Gets A Big Trailer



As we race towards the release on March 18th of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, expect the marketing blitz from Warner Bros. to kick into high gear. Here on Valentine’s Day, a bit of that reared its head with a big Trailer for the film. We all know the behind the scenes story of how the movie eventually came to be, in this second cut, so it’s now just about if the quality is there. The flick is a month away, so good, bad, or indifferent, it’s not far away. Curiosity will be high though, that’s for sure. You’ll be able to see the Trailer below, and it’s a pretty decent one, too.

In case you’re unaware, here is the official synopsis: “In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher),, and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid,, and their dreadful intentions.”

Here now is the Trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Enjoy:

Stay tuned for more on Zack Snyder’s Justice League between now and its March 18th HBO Max date…

