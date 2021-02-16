        Writers Guild Announces Their Nominees                Is "Small Axe" Film Or Television? Steve McQueen Has The Answer!                "Zack Snyder's Justice League" Gets A Big Trailer                Golden Globe Presenters To Appear Live This Year?                Martin Scorsese's "Killers Of The Flower Moon" Adds To Its Cast                "The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things" Wins You Over In A Big Way                SXSW Announces Its Lineup                Oscar Shortlists Revealed!                Critics Choice Nominations Announced!                "Nomadland" Wins The Top Prize From The London Critics Circle                "Passing" Goes From Sundance To Netflix                Christopher Plummer (1929-2021)                27th Annual SAG Nominations Announced!                Golden Globe Nominations Led By David Fincher's "Mank"                "Those Who Wish Me Dead" Is The Latest WB Release To Set An HBO Max Date        
Writers Guild Announces Their Nominees

By: Joey Magidson


A few minutes ago, the 2021 Writers Guild Award nominations were announced. Coming to us, of course, from the Writers Guild of America (or the WGA, for short), this Guild is one that can clue us in a bit to how Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay could go at the Oscars. This Guild do disqualify several titles ahead of time, so it’s not likely to resemble the Academy Award lineup in full, and even excludes a potential frontrunner, but by and large, these are ten of the maybe fifteen major contenders for a win come Oscar time. Read on to see who and what were cited by the WGA today…

Here now are the nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah, Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas; Warner Bros.

Palm Springs, Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow; Hulu

Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features

Sound of Metal, Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; Amazon Studios

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Netflix

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson; Netflix

News of the World, Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures

One Night in Miami, Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios

The White Tiger, Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the Book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

All In: The Fight for Democracy, Written by Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios

The Dissident, Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment

Herb Alpert Is…, Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama

Red Penguins, Written by Gabe Polsky; Universal Pictures

Totally Under Control, Written by Alex Gibney; Neon

Congrats to the nominees!

