        Netflix Is Making "The Trial Of The Chicago 7" Free On YouTube This Weekend!                "Killers Of The Flower Moon" Adds Jesse Plemons In A Leading Role                Writers Guild Announces Their Nominees                Is "Small Axe" Film Or Television? Steve McQueen Has The Answer!                "Zack Snyder's Justice League" Gets A Big Trailer                Golden Globe Presenters To Appear Live This Year?                Martin Scorsese's "Killers Of The Flower Moon" Adds To Its Cast                "The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things" Wins You Over In A Big Way                SXSW Announces Its Lineup                Oscar Shortlists Revealed!                Critics Choice Nominations Announced!                "Nomadland" Wins The Top Prize From The London Critics Circle                "Passing" Goes From Sundance To Netflix                Christopher Plummer (1929-2021)                27th Annual SAG Nominations Announced!        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Netflix Is Making “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” Free On YouTube This Weekend!
Thu, Feb 18 2021 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

Netflix Is Making “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” Free On YouTube This Weekend!

By: Joey Magidson

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (L-R) CAITLIN FITZGERALD as DAPHNE O’CONNOR, ALAN METOSKIE as ALLEN GINSBURG, ALEX SHARP as RENNIE DAVIS, JEREMY STRONG as JERRY RUBIN, JOHN CARROLL LYNCH as DAVID DELLINGER, SASHA BARON COHEN as ABBEY HOFFMAN, NOAH ROBBINS as LEE WEINER. NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020.


Well now. Netflix is doing something pretty cool here with their Oscar contender The Trial of the Chicago 7, if I do say so myself. In order to commemorate the anniversary of the trial verdict depicted in the movie, they’re going to make the Golden Globe nominated film available for free. Yes, The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be made available globally on YouTube for 48 hours, starting tomorrow. This will allow people all around the world to watch the flick for free, even if they don’t have a Netflix subscription, so kudos to them. The film will be on the Netflix YouTube Channel beginning at 12:00am PST on Friday, February 19th, if you’re curious to check it out there.

Here is a message from Aaron Sorkin about the film and this announcement:

“Since my initial introduction fourteen years ago, my relationship to the story of The Trial of the Chicago 7 has changed significantly. When we began shooting last winter, we knew the story we were telling was not only an important chapter of American history, but was plenty relevant to current events. We certainly didn’t need it to get more relevant, but it did. To commemorate the anniversary of the verdict in this historic trial, we’ve made the film available on YouTube for 48 hours starting Friday, February 19th at 12:00am PT, remembering the real patriots who inspired a generation – actually, generations – to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our US Constitution, along with the courageous voices that continue to do so today. It’s our honor to share their story with the world.”

Stay tuned for more throughout the season on The Trial of the Chicago 7!

(Source: Netflix)

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.