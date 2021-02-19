Edgar Wright To Adapt “The Running Man”?



Hollywood has never been opposed to mining old territory for new projects, and today we have news about another one. Apparently, a new version of The Running Man is in development. Now, adapting the Stephen King novel and Arnold Schwarzenegger movie may seem like a pointless idea, but there’s an interesting twist here. What might that be? Well, none other than Edgar Wright is on board to direct this new take. That alone makes this worth paying attention to. Maybe it’ll turn out to be unnecessary, but with Wright involved, I’m at least curious to see how it turns out. There’s at least potential now for something fun…

Here is a bit from the Variety story:

Edgar Wright has been tapped to direct “The Running Man” for Paramount Pictures, an adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian horror novel.

“The Running Man,” published in 1982, was originally written under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman. The story takes place in the United States in the year 2025, which sees the economy in ruins and violence dramatically escalating. The book was loosely adapted into a 1987 film that was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and featured Arnold Schwarzenegger. The upcoming version is expected to stay more faithful to the source material. The cast has not been set yet.

Michael Bacall penned the script from a story he co-wrote with Wright. Simon Kinberg (“X-Men,” “Dark Phoenix”) and Audrey Chon will produce the film for Genre Films, as will Nira Park for Wright’s company Complete Fiction.

